But it is also important to the adults in the community who were students during Abbott’s tenure, he said.

West Philadelphia–native Brunson said the popular television show was based on the experiences of Abbott and her mother, who was also a teacher. The show highlights the dedication of teachers and difficult issues related to public school education in Philadelphia.

“This is one of the most exciting days in the school district because one of our very own has proven that our students can do fantastic and phenomenal things. And Joyce Abbott inspired Quinta Brunson, and we are working hard to inspire more children in this school district to be successful,” said Tony Watlington Sr., Philadelphia Schools Superintendent.

When it was her time to speak, an emotional Abbott was moved to tears.

“It was never about recognition for me, ever,” Abbott said. “I just want to encourage each of you in this work. It’s about making a difference in the life of a child.”

She recalled the sacrifices that many teachers like her made and still make and said it was important for teachers to maintain high expectations for their students.

“I could never imagine anything like this,” Abbott said.

She is in good company. Other portraits by Philadelphia Legacies include the late Cecil B. Moore, a lawyer and civil rights leader; the late basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain; Phil Martelli, former St. Joseph’s men’s basketball coach; and the late Rev. Leon Sullivan of Zion Baptist Church.

Earlier this month, Brunson, who did not attend the event, was the recipient of Temple University’s 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in Media Award. On May 8, Brunson received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree from Temple, alongside thousands of graduates at the Liacouras Center. The actress, comedian, producer and writer has won two Emmy Awards for her writing and acting on “Abbott Elementary,” along with a host of other accolades.