Joyce Abbott, inspiration for ABC’s hit TV show, honored with portrait at Hamilton Elementary, where she taught
“Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson studied under Joyce Abbott in the sixth grade. Abbott has now been honored with a portrait and a renamed administrative office.
“Abbott Elementary,” ABC’s hit television show, has put the city of Philadelphia on the national stage. Creator Quinta Brunson, a former sixth-grade student in Joyce Abbott’s class at Andrew Hamilton Elementary School, developed the sitcom in honor of Abbott’s impact on her life.
Torrence Rothmiller, principal at Hamilton, said it was important to honor Abbott and rename the school’s administrative office after her so that the community will remember her legacy.
Abbott was honored with an artist’s portrait at the West Philadelphia school on Wednesday. It was commissioned by Stephen Satell, founder and executive director of Philadelphia Legacies, a nonprofit that promotes positive images of people who have made major contributions to the city.
“Ms. Abbott is one of the pillars of this school and this school community, and just to give her her flowers today to recognize this space and to make sure that we will always remember her, her legacy will never be forgotten,” Rothmiller said. “This office is dedicated to Joyce Abbott, for her passion for teaching and unwavering dedication that has inspired countless students here at Andrew Hamilton.”
But it is also important to the adults in the community who were students during Abbott’s tenure, he said.
West Philadelphia–native Brunson said the popular television show was based on the experiences of Abbott and her mother, who was also a teacher. The show highlights the dedication of teachers and difficult issues related to public school education in Philadelphia.
“This is one of the most exciting days in the school district because one of our very own has proven that our students can do fantastic and phenomenal things. And Joyce Abbott inspired Quinta Brunson, and we are working hard to inspire more children in this school district to be successful,” said Tony Watlington Sr., Philadelphia Schools Superintendent.
When it was her time to speak, an emotional Abbott was moved to tears.
“It was never about recognition for me, ever,” Abbott said. “I just want to encourage each of you in this work. It’s about making a difference in the life of a child.”
She recalled the sacrifices that many teachers like her made and still make and said it was important for teachers to maintain high expectations for their students.
“I could never imagine anything like this,” Abbott said.
She is in good company. Other portraits by Philadelphia Legacies include the late Cecil B. Moore, a lawyer and civil rights leader; the late basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain; Phil Martelli, former St. Joseph’s men’s basketball coach; and the late Rev. Leon Sullivan of Zion Baptist Church.
Earlier this month, Brunson, who did not attend the event, was the recipient of Temple University’s 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in Media Award. On May 8, Brunson received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree from Temple, alongside thousands of graduates at the Liacouras Center. The actress, comedian, producer and writer has won two Emmy Awards for her writing and acting on “Abbott Elementary,” along with a host of other accolades.
A graduate of Overbrook High School and a U.S. Army veteran, Abbott achieved the rank of staff sergeant. She later became a teacher. Abbott is a graduate of Cheyney University and the University of Maryland.
Last year, about 200 people gathered at Overbrook to celebrate Abbott’s 20-year career at the Philadelphia School District. At that time, Abbott spoke about how teachers can change the trajectory of a student’s life forever.
“We always want to make sure that people know her name,” said Rothmiller.
