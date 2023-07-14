Thursday was declared “Wilt Chamberlain Day” in Philadelphia, honoring the basketball legend for his accomplishments during a Hall of Fame career at the premiere of the Showtime docuseries, “Goliath.”

From his start growing up in West Philly to international sports stardom, Chamberlain’s achievements during his career will likely never be matched, especially his 100-point game in 1962 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

City Representative Sheila Hess delivered the proclamation ahead of the premiere Thursday.

“He changed the way the game is played,” Hess said. “He broke records and racial barriers and challenged the unwritten rule for all athletes. But Wilt, he was more than all that… He gave back to the community where he’s from. And to this day, Philadelphia still benefits from his generosity with the Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Fund.”

Chamberlain’s cousin, Michelle Smith, said she hopes the documentary shows that Wilt was a real person aside from the mythology of his larger-than-life personality.

“He lived his life the best he could and tried to do some things that would make the world better,” Smith said.