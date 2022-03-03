Wilt was a dominant player, and that season he was particularly dominant as a scorer. But he only scored 100 points once. So what happened on this particular — on the court — that allowed him to reach this unsurpassed peak?

Well, a few things happened off the court that allowed him to reach this unsurpassed peak of 100 points. Most significantly, perhaps, the New York Knicks had two centers — both 6’10”. One, Darrall Imhoff, was a rookie. The other, more experienced player was named Phil Jordon.

Phil Jordon didn’t play that night because he’d gone on a late-night bender the night before and was vomiting in the hotel room in Harrisburg. So that meant that Wilt Chamberlain was matched against Darrall Imhoff.

Imhoff committed six fouls and therefore fouled out of the game after playing just 20 minutes. A basketball game, as you know, is 48 minutes. That means for 28 minutes of that game in Hershey, the tallest player the Knicks had was 6’8” Cleveland Buckner. He was reed-thin [and] no match for Chamberlain.

What’s the scene on the court and in the locker room after the game? This is a half-filled arena. But people are also aware of what just happened. I’m trying to square those two things and picture what it would have felt like.

Well, it was a difficult moment to be an usher. When Wilt hits 100 points, all heaven breaks loose. The kids of the chocolate factory workers in Hershey had lined up three- and four-deep around the court waiting for the moment. The ushers stepped aside, and they were overrun by the kids who ran out to the court to congratulate Wilt.

This game was not televised. It was broadcast on radio. There are some recordings of the fourth quarter. But we don’t have a complete audio or video record of this incredible game. How does that change our relationship to the feat itself?

What we have is the fourth-quarter play-by-play call of WCAU sportscaster Bill Campbell. Wilt scores, and you hear Campbell leaning forward and screaming into his microphone: “He made it! He made it! A dipper dunk! The fans are rushing the floor.”

It’s a wonderful sports moment, and there’s something about radio that TV can’t touch. It’s launched into the imagination. You can’t see it. Your imagination is triggered by it, though. And the game, you know, has been launched into sports mythology. It’s one of the great athletic achievements in sports. It’s the statistical Everest.

Wilt’s 100-point game [also] carries important symbolism. There was a quota in the NBA that owners in the league limited the number of opportunities for Black players to just one or two per team initially, and then three [or] four.

What Wilt did was shatter that quota — the whole notion that this league would be a white man’s enclave. Not anymore.

There is something about this specific record that, for me, goes well beyond sports and goes to math, the base-10 number system. The fact that he scored 100 — not 103 or 99 — has always stood out and imbued [the record] with something I can’t quite put my finger on.

Wilt came with a body and an ego perfectly sculpted for dominating this game. And the ego was essential. For a player to score 100 points in an NBA game, he must not only want to do it, he must on, on a deeper level, need to do it. To take an entire sport and bend it to his will — to show that it could be done, and only by him.

And in the number 100, there was a symbolic magic. In our culture, the number 100 is a century. It’s a perfect score on a test score. Scoring a hundred meant infinitely more than scoring, say, 97 or 103.

A hundred was a monument.

This game happens at a moment when the NBA’s ascendence, dominance is certainly not inevitable. How does this night change the trajectory of the NBA?

Oscar Robertson, the great NBA star, would later say that Wilt saves the league. And I think he’s right. Because it was not a certain future for the NBA. It wasn’t … No one knew if the NBA was going to be launched into the stratosphere, as it has been in the decades that followed.

Fans wanted to see Wilt. They wanted to see the guy who scored 100 points.

The great Boston Red Sox hitter Ted Williams used to say: “When I walk down the street, I want people to point at me and say, `There goes the greatest hitter that ever lived.’”

Wilt did not embrace the 100-point game for decades because he thought it fostered the notion that he was an individualist only interested in his own statistics. But later in life, he realized that when he walked down the street, people would point at him and say, “There goes the guy that scored 100 points.”