Every year, thousands of Phillies fans follow the team on their yearly migration south to Spring Training in Clearwater, FL. But for the first time in over 20 years, there may not even be a Major League Baseball season for players to prepare for, as players and owners remain gridlocked in contract negotiations.

With a league-wide lockout put in place by team owners, players are currently unable to set foot at any team facilities, meaning the start of Spring Training has effectively been canceled.

While most Phillies fans are skipping Clearwater this year, frustrated by the inability of owners and players to come to an agreement that would allow them to play ball, some plan to make the trip anyway, baseball or not.

Frank Rocco runs the largest Phillies Spring Training Facebook group, which serves as the unofficial hub of activity for many of the 11,000 group members making the trip to Clearwater, a three-mile long peninsula brimming with hotels and restaurants, 25 miles west of Tampa Bay. Members use the group to organize events, swap restaurant and bar recommendations, and revel in recounting seeing players around town.

Rocco first went to Phillies Spring Training in 1971, when he took the high school baseball team he coached, and he loved the experience so much, he’s been regularly making the trip ever since, and now spends eight months of the year in Clearwater.

“Every season is like a new rebirth. You’re starting all over again… When you start this year, that [.450 batting average] from last year means nothing,” he said. “The anticipation every year of, ‘I think that the Phillies are going to win the World Series.’ It’s just so fantastic. It’s also 82 degrees right now here. It’s paradise.”

He said only about a third of the usual fanbase is still coming to Florida this year, but almost all of them are expressing their feelings about the lockout with four-letter words.

“And a lot of them have actually lost money, too, and they’re complaining about that because they had flights reserved. They’re not getting reimbursed… They’re just totally turning away from Major League Baseball,” he said. “I can’t explain some of the words that they’re saying about the organization here.”