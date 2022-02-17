Lockout gets real: MLB’s spring showcase goes silent

In Arizona, it was nearly silent outside of Salt River Fields, which is where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies share facilities. The cool and damp weather added to the baseball malaise, as a parking lot security guard wandered around without much to do.

This is the third straight spring training that is far from normal following a 2020 cut short by the COVID pandemic and a 2021 with limited attendance due to health restrictions.

Ramirez said he has no idea what Los Olivos will look like this February and March if there’s no baseball. He’s just hoping the two sides reach an agreement soon.

“I am an optimist and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference last Thursday. “I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry, and we’re committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that.”

The 2020 regular season was shortened from 162 games per team to 60 games, and regular-season games were played in empty ballparks. Last year, only Texas began the season at 100% capacity, with other U.S, teams reaching full capacity availability ranging from Atlanta on May 7 to Seattle on July 2. MLB attendance was 45.3 million, down from 68.5 million over 2019.

And now, labor strife.

Manfred said last week that about four weeks of training would be needed, with additional time for ratification and players to travel to camps.

When that time comes is anybody’s guess. Meanwhile, fans and workers like Ramirez are stuck in limbo.

“This is what we rely on to help us the rest of the year,” the bartender said. “We don’t know what to expect.”