Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal

Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison jokes with players in the San Diego Padres dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game

File photo: Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison jokes with players in the San Diego Padres dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday.

The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.

Harrison also pitched three times for the White Sox last year, allowing six earned runs in three innings.

To make room for Harrison on the team’s 40-man roster, right-hander Sam Coonrod was designated for assignment by Philadelphia.

An NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Harrison is a career .272 hitter in 12 years.

The NL champion Phillies will be Harrison’s sixth team in six seasons. He previously played for the Pirates, Detroit, Washington, Oakland and the White Sox.

