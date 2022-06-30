Donate

Phillies: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.

Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

“It went very well,” Thomson said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.

Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate