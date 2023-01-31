Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown

Indeed, there have been plenty of famous NFL siblings over the years, and many had some memorable matchups: Peyton vs. Eli Manning, Tiki vs. Ronde Barber. But they never reached the same Super Bowl, or had to put their dear old mom in such a predicament, where one will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the other one’s expense.

“It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him,” added Travis, whose team has gotten the better of big brother’s Eagles the last three matchups. “I respect everyone over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talk too much trash because of how much I love my brother. But it’s going to be an emotional game, for sure.”

Jason Kelce was even ever-so-briefly a Chiefs fan Sunday night, pulling on a Kansas City sweatshirt for about the three hours between the end of the Eagles’ 31-7 rout of San Francisco and the finish of his little brother’s 23-20 win over Cincinnati.

“That’s it for the rest of the year,” Jason said with a smile. “I am done being a Chiefs fan.”

He’ll leave that to mom and dad.

While her husband, Ed, has mostly kept private over the years, Donna has been a fixture as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys. During wild-card weekend last year, she started in Tampa Bay watching the Eagles against the Buccaneers, then hopped a plane to Kansas City in time to watch the Chiefs play the Steelers at night.

She already has seen both of her sons win Super Bowls, too: The Eagles beat the Patriots in 2018 in Minneapolis, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the 49ers in Miami two years later.

She hasn’t seen much of them lately, though. The way the playoff schedule worked out for the divisional round and the conference championship games, it was impossible for Donna to make it to see both of her boys in person.