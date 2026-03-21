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The Phillies’ 2025 season ended in heartbreak in October when Orion Kerkering threw to home plate in the 11th inning of Game 4 in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Five months later, the summer boys are back in town for a brand new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Philadelphia Phillies.

They’re not running it back, right?

This year’s squad mostly resembles last year’s team, with a few changes. The biggest news of the Phils’ offseason came when Kyle Schwarber signed a $150 million, five-year contract in December. The Phillies also notably missed out on the Bo Bichette sweepstakes, as the star shortstop signed with the rival New York Mets to be their third baseman.

“I plan on continuing to be myself and to challenge myself on a year-in, year-out basis and on a daily basis to continue to evolve,” Schwarber said after signing the contract.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies after the team’s deal with Bichette fell apart. As for departures, pitcher Ranger Suarez signed with the Boston Red Sox, and outfielder Harrison Bader went to the San Francisco Giants. Nick Castellanos was released after the Phillies were unable to find a trading partner for the outfielder.

The Phillies added outfielder Adolis García in December in anticipation of Castellanos’ departure.

Relief pitcher Brad Keller joins the Phillies this season on a two-year deal to help bolster a bullpen that will include a full season with closer Jhoan Duran.

Phillies thrive in World Baseball Classic

Although the United States ultimately fell to Venezuela earlier this week in the World Baseball Classic final, several Phillies made their mark on the tournament.

In the final, Bryce Harper had two hits, including a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.

“I knew he was gonna have a moment, that’s who he is,” U.S. coach Mark DeRosa said of Harper after the game. “He has the ability to have big moments in big spots. He wants it. He wants to be up there in that spot.”

Aaron Nola threw four innings of one-run ball for Italy in the semifinal. Phillies’ Opening Day starter Cristopher Sánchez had strong outings for the Dominican Republic as well.

Keller pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the final for the U.S. Former Phillie Suarez pitched for WBC winner Venezuela but did not appear in the final game.

When does the MLB season start?

The Phillies wrap up Grapefruit League play in spring training on Monday before making the trek north back to Philadelphia.

The team opens the 2026 regular season campaign at Citizens Bank Park at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against the Texas Rangers. For the team’s full schedule, visit mlb.com.

Tickets are available online now for single-game and multigame packages.

Most games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with occasional primetime games on ESPN, Fox and other networks. “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV returns this season, and select Phillies games in April and May will be broadcast on the platform.