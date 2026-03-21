Phillies 2026 preview: Roster moves, new ballpark bites and what to know ahead of Opening Day
The defending NL East champions are coming back to Citizens Bank Park with some new players and a few question marks.
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The Phillies’ 2025 season ended in heartbreak in October when Orion Kerkering threw to home plate in the 11th inning of Game 4 in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Five months later, the summer boys are back in town for a brand new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Philadelphia Phillies.
They’re not running it back, right?
This year’s squad mostly resembles last year’s team, with a few changes. The biggest news of the Phils’ offseason came when Kyle Schwarber signed a $150 million, five-year contract in December. The Phillies also notably missed out on the Bo Bichette sweepstakes, as the star shortstop signed with the rival New York Mets to be their third baseman.
“I plan on continuing to be myself and to challenge myself on a year-in, year-out basis and on a daily basis to continue to evolve,” Schwarber said after signing the contract.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies after the team’s deal with Bichette fell apart. As for departures, pitcher Ranger Suarez signed with the Boston Red Sox, and outfielder Harrison Bader went to the San Francisco Giants. Nick Castellanos was released after the Phillies were unable to find a trading partner for the outfielder.
The Phillies added outfielder Adolis García in December in anticipation of Castellanos’ departure.
Relief pitcher Brad Keller joins the Phillies this season on a two-year deal to help bolster a bullpen that will include a full season with closer Jhoan Duran.
Phillies thrive in World Baseball Classic
Although the United States ultimately fell to Venezuela earlier this week in the World Baseball Classic final, several Phillies made their mark on the tournament.
In the final, Bryce Harper had two hits, including a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.
“I knew he was gonna have a moment, that’s who he is,” U.S. coach Mark DeRosa said of Harper after the game. “He has the ability to have big moments in big spots. He wants it. He wants to be up there in that spot.”
Aaron Nola threw four innings of one-run ball for Italy in the semifinal. Phillies’ Opening Day starter Cristopher Sánchez had strong outings for the Dominican Republic as well.
Keller pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the final for the U.S. Former Phillie Suarez pitched for WBC winner Venezuela but did not appear in the final game.
When does the MLB season start?
The Phillies wrap up Grapefruit League play in spring training on Monday before making the trek north back to Philadelphia.
The team opens the 2026 regular season campaign at Citizens Bank Park at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against the Texas Rangers. For the team’s full schedule, visit mlb.com.
Tickets are available online now for single-game and multigame packages.
Most games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with occasional primetime games on ESPN, Fox and other networks. “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV returns this season, and select Phillies games in April and May will be broadcast on the platform.
When will Zack Wheeler return?
The Phillies ace’s 2025 season ended prematurely after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, restricting blood flow to his arm. The Phillies ace underwent surgery in September.
Though an exact timeline has not been made clear, Zack Wheeler might return sooner rather than later. The 35-year-old appears to be in good spirits after the surgery, keeping the rib that was surgically removed.
“It is encouraging, kind of the progress so far,” Wheeler said on the first day of spring training. “Don’t know what to expect as you’re moving along. I’m sure there’s speed bumps that you’re gonna hit along the way. … Just take things day by day as they come and go.”
New kids on the block
Phillies prospect Andrew Painter is expected to make the starting rotation this season, at least until Wheeler rejoins the team. Painter, now 22, was selected 13th overall in 2021 in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.
Painter pitched two perfect innings in his 2026 Grapefruit League debut against the Yankees on March 1 and four scoreless innings March 18 against the Braves.
3 strikeouts across 4.0 scoreless innings for Andrew Painter! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/IACtcmtlqg— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 18, 2026
Rookie Justin Crawford, also 22, is expected to help fill the gap left by Bader as the team’s starting centerfielder.
After seeing Dante Nori play for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, fans may be hopeful to see the 2024 first-round pick with the big league squad. With the Phillies’ roster mostly set for the 2026 season and Nori still only 21, it may be a while before Nori makes his major league debut.
Circle these dates on the calendar
Fans wanting redemption against the World Series champion Dodgers may want to circle a few dates this summer. The Dodgers will be at Citizens Bank Park July 20-22. The Mets are also in town the weekend before, July 18-19.
Notable promotions at the ballpark include Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night on March 31, April 13 and April 28. Fireworks shows will be held June 30 and July 1.
On Aug. 7, Chase Utley will be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame. Utley played second base for the 2008 World Series championship team.
“Chase Utley was a crucial part of one of the two greatest runs in our club’s 143-year history,” said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton in a release.
Fans interested in a road trip might want to check out the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game in Iowa on Aug. 13 between the Phillies and Twins.
“Major League Baseball is delighted to return to Iowa in 2026 and to deliver an experience like no other to the Twins, the Phillies, their players, our two Minor League teams, and fans across the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release.
All-Star Game returns to Philadelphia
The MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 14, with Philly hosting for the first time since 1996. It’ll be the first-ever All-Star game at Citizens Bank Park, as the ‘96 game was played at Veterans Stadium. As usual, the Home Run Derby will be the day before the All-Star Game, Monday, July 13.
Schwarber was named MVP of the Midsummer Classic last year.
New food offerings at Citizens Bank Park
Fans heading down to South Philly to see the Phils play will be greeted with a bevy of new food and drink options at the ballpark.
Additions to the menu this year include a few options inspired by players. Sánchez Sliders feature “a duo of honey-stung chicken tenders tossed in a house-made hot spice blend and served on potato rolls with Grillo’s Pickles, garlic aioli and Mike’s Hot Honey,” according to a release by the Phillies and Aramark.
Looking for a sweet treat on a warm summer night? A Schwarbomb Sundae might be in order, described as a “shareable-sized sundae worthy of a Kyle Schwarber moonshot.”
For the more adventurous eaters and drinkers, fans can once again take on the 9-9-9 Challenge: nine miniature hot dogs and nine flight-sized beers to consume over nine innings of baseball. Extra hot dogs and beers are not included for extra innings.
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