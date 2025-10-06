Blake Snell stuck out nine over six shutout innings of one-hit ball for the Dodgers before relievers Alex Vesia and Roki Sasaki thwarted Philadelphia’s ninth-inning rally, sending Los Angeles to a 4-3 victory over the Phillies in Game 2 of their NL Division Series on Monday night.

Shohei Ohtani delivered an RBI single for his first hit of the series in a four-run seventh, and the Dodgers took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Nick Castellanos slid headfirst into second base, barely eluding a tag, for a two-run double off Blake Treinen that at last sent the Philadelphia crowd into a frenzy and made it a 4-3 game.

Vesia came in to face Bryson Stott, who tried to advance Castellanos with a bunt. But third baseman Max Muncy wheeled and threw to shortstop Mookie Betts sprinting over to cover the bag in time to get Castellanos.

Pinch-hitter Harrison Bader singled and Max Kepler grounded into a fielder’s choice that left runners at the corners with two outs.

Sasaki entered and retired NL batting champion Trea Turner on a groundout to second for his second save of the series. Freddie Freeman made a game-saving play at first base, going to his knees to pick Tommy Edman’s poor throw on his backhand while keeping his right toe on the bag before rolling over onto his back with the ball.

The World Series champion Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and can advance to their 17th National League Championship Series with a Game 3 win Wednesday night back home in Los Angeles.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell was sensational against another punchless effort from the Phillies in the playoffs. Turner, NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber and two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper went a combined 1 for 10 with five strikeouts.