Phillies host Diamondbacks for NLCS Game 1: What to know

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Gates open at 5:37 p.m. and first pitch is 8:07 p.m.

Ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native who is currently the head coach for the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, and Jay Wright, a Bucks County native and former head coach of Villanova University’s men’s basketball team.

The Phillies advanced to the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves three games to one in the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks punched their ticket by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games. This will be the first time Arizona has made it to the NLCS since 2007.

Philadelphia has a 49-32 record in home games and a 90-72 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Arizona has gone 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks are 10th in the NL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.