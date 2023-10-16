Game 1 and 2 of the NLCS will be played at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will look to capitalize on that home field advantage, having won 70% of their playoff games played at home since 2004, the best of any MLB team.

“I feel the energy come through me,” Thomson said. “I think it’s the best fanbase in maybe all of sports.”

Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 on the mound for the Phillies. During Sunday’s practice, he said he looks to go seven-plus innings with every start, not just for the win, but in support of the rest of the bullpen.

“It saves the bullpen.” Wheeler said. “If you’re going five innings every time … these guys are going to be struggling this time of year. This is when we need them most.”

Not too long ago, the Phillies went more than a decade without making the postseason. Catcher J.T. Realmuto began his tenure in Philadelphia during that stretch and has helped the team blossom into what it is now.

“Those first few seasons didn’t pan out,” Realmuto said. “Last year, we started off really slow, so it kind of felt like, ‘Oh, man, we’re going through the same thing again. We’re not going to live up to our expectations.’”

And then, the team hit their stride.

“We had that run in the postseason, and I think that run just really gave this group the confidence of ‘Hey, like, we are who we think we are. We’re as good as we thought we were.’”

“Now this season, we just kind of played with that confidence all season long … We just have to take that next step this postseason and continue to play with confidence … get a couple more wins than we did last year,” Realmuto said. “If we do that, goal’s accomplished.”