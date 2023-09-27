The Phillies are again embracing ‘Dancing On My Own’ as their postseason party anthem

Bryce Harper rushed to the field with his Phillies teammates Tuesday night, ready to kickstart another postseason clinching bash.

But Harper — and all the Phillies — needed to hear the song to really believe the playoff berth was real. Philadelphia had to play the anthem that shot to No. 1 on their 2022 postseason party playlist, only to get forced into a brief retirement.

When the opening chords of the piano-led lyrics were heard over the sound system moments after the team clinched a wild-card spot, Phillies fans erupted in joy. Quickly, the melody transitioned into the powerful chorus, and the sing-along, from the 30,000 fans at Citizens Bank Park down to the Phillies in their postseason sweatshirts jumping along on the infield kicked into overdrive.

“I’m in the corner, watching you kiss her (Philly roars into the, ‘oh oh ohs’) I’m right over here, why can’t you see me? (raise a drink, repeat the ‘ohs’). And I’m giving it my all, I’m not the guy you’re taking home (‘ooh ooh ooh’). I keep dancing on my own.”

Yes, “ Dancing on My Own,” a 2016 dance remix performed by a British reality show contestant improbably became the catchiest song of last season’s run to the World Series. And who doesn’t love a tune that is played on repeat? With the Phillies back in the playoffs, the song was dusted off and will get a second act in the 2023 postseason.

“You have to,” Harper said Tuesday night inside a booze-soaked clubhouse. “You play for the Phillies, that song is going to be here.”

How it got to Philly is a matter of some debate.

Garrett Stubbs — the backup catcher-slash-team DJ-slash- overalls fashionista — simply said the Calum Scott song was a “banger” that needed to be added to the postgame playlist. Yes, while the Phillies keep their feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars, they celebrate victories with Stubbs’ songs that are found under his name and “ Phils Win ” on Spotify.

(Current popular clubhouse faves curated by Stubbs include remixes of “Believe” and “Cold Heart” and “Love Tonight” by Shouse).

Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki said on a podcast last winter that “Dancing” was a staple in Boston’s clubhouse, and slugger Kyle Schwarber took the song with him when he signed with the Phillies.