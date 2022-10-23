Donate

Phillies face Padres in Game 5 of NLCS

The party atmosphere outside Citizens Bank Park came complete with a ferris wheel ahead of Game 5 of the NLCS. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from their first World Series appearance in more than a decade. The Phillies play the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS following Saturday’s stunning win to take the series to 3-1.

Philadelphians have embraced the Phils’ postseason wins with fervor, streaming into bars and restaurants for game day viewing and buying up Phillies gear throughout the city.

However, some of the rowdiness has city officials exercising caution. Street lights and poles throughout Philly have been “greased” to prevent fearless fans from climbing them while celebrating.

The Philadelphia Police Department warned homeowners and businesses about large crowds gathering before and after the game.

The Phillies haven’t been to the postseason in a decade. The last time the Phillies won the World Series was in 2008.

If needed, Game 6 will take place in San Diego on Monday at 8:03 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The World Series kicks off on Oct. 28. Games will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

