Phillies face Padres in Game 5 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from their first World Series appearance in more than a decade. The Phillies play the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS following Saturday’s stunning win to take the series to 3-1.

Philadelphians have embraced the Phils’ postseason wins with fervor, streaming into bars and restaurants for game day viewing and buying up Phillies gear throughout the city.

However, some of the rowdiness has city officials exercising caution. Street lights and poles throughout Philly have been “greased” to prevent fearless fans from climbing them while celebrating.