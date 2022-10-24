Donate

The Phillies are World Series bound. Here’s the full schedule, and how to watch

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a home run

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a home run during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time in more than a decade.

The 87-win Phillies clinched their first National League pennant since 2009 with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS.

The Phillies will now face the Houston Astros in the World Series, Houston’s fourth in the last six years.

When are the Phillies playing?

Here’s a look at the World Series schedule:

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 | Philadelphia at Houston | Time TBD
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Philadelphia at Houston | Time TBD
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 | Houston at Philadelphia | Time TBD
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 1 | Houston at Philadelphia | Time TBD
  • Game 5*: Wednesday, Nov. 2 | Houston at Philadelphia | Time TBD
  • Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 4 | Philadelphia at Houston | Time TBD
  • Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Philadelphia at Houston | Time TBD

*If necessary

World Series ticket information for Citizens Bank Park can be found online.

How can I watch or listen?

As with all previous Phillies postseason games, the World Series will air on FOX.

Games will also air on 94.1 WIP with announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen.

The games will air in Spanish on TV on Fox Deportes and on radio on La Unika 1680AM.

