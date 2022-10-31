Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all

Fresh from singing another rollicking chorus of “Fly, Eagles fly,” fans streamed out of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and quickly turned their attention from the NFL’s only unbeaten club to another Philly team, another sport and another building just a few hundred yards away.

“Let’s go, Phillies!” some chanted in the concourse. “Let’s go, Harper!” other hollered as they headed to the exits.

Think that was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.

Already frenzied during the NL playoffs, Citizens Bank Park figures to be positively pulsating for Game 3 on Monday night — providing the rain that’s in the forecast doesn’t dampen things.

Noah Syndergaard is set to start for the Phillies against Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros with the Series tied at one game each.

“Philly fans are the best, they know the game. They just have a way of showing displeasure that sometimes is hard for players to understand,” Mike Schmidt, the greatest Phillie of them all, said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday.