For Phillies legend Larry Bowa, the 2022 Phils bear a striking similarity to 1980 champs

The legendary shortstop, now 76, still advises the baseball club and lives in suburban Philadelphia. In an interview with WHYY, Bowa said the 2022 Phillies’ trajectory to the playoffs reminded him of what happened more than two decades ago, starting with the Cinderella-esque tale of the 1980 League Championship games against the Astros. At that time, the team was aligned with the National League.

“Every game, with the exception of the first game, was extra innings. So that was something that was unbelievable for the playoffs. It wasn’t a seven-game series, it was a five-game series. So the sense of urgency was much higher at that particular stage of where baseball was then,” Bowa said.

Bowa described facing pitcher (now Baseball Hall of Famer) Nolan Ryan in the fifth and final game of the series. “We faced the last game with our backs to the wall,” Said Bowa. “He had a lead, 5 to 2 going in the eighth inning. And if you look at his numbers, when he had a lead going in the eighth inning, it was something like 73 and 3.”

With the odds stacked against the Phillies, the team beat the Astros 8-7 in 10 innings. After that, Bowa said, a weight was lifted.

“I’m not saying it was a piece of cake, but everybody got to take a deep breath,” said Bowa. “There was no pressure whatsoever. We had come up short years before playing the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, but once we got past the Houston Astros, I just felt that it was like taking a big burden off your shoulders. And we had a great time playing in the World Series against the Royals.”

Bowa fondly recalled his favorite moment against the Royals, who were defeated in six games.

“There’s no question: It was the last out when Tug McGraw struck out Willie Wilson. I mean, we had 60,000 people at Veterans Stadium. It was the first-ever World Series in Philly,” said Bowa. “History is something that you never forget. And when any time you’re the first of something, it’s set in tone forever. So that, that stands out more than anything for me.”

Bowa can’t get over how much this year’s Phillies team has in common with the World Series champs of 1980.

“We didn’t really go through the season on a high note every single month — similar to the Phillies of this year. There were a lot of peaks and valleys and it seemed like we hit our stride in ‘80 around maybe the end of August. And I look back at this team in 2022 and they sort of hit their peak going into August and September,” he said.

“We had some veterans on that team. The Phillies have some veterans on this team, and I think the lineups were similar. We had a very good hitting lineup. The only difference might be our defense was probably a little bit better than the team playing now. But offensively, I think this team here had probably hit more home runs than our team and then in 1980 did.”