The Phillies in the World Series

The Phillies pulled off a remarkable win against the Padres Sunday night and are now headed to the World Series. The fans went wild after 2021 MVP Bryce Harper’s series-clinching home run, flooding the Citizen Bank Park field and spreading to city streets and up greased lampposts. Not since 2009 have the Phillies made it to the World Series a year after they were crowned World Champions, and now they’re back again to compete against the against the Astros, who enter their fourth World Series in six years. Game 1 is Friday night in Houston.

We’ll celebrate the Phillies National League pennant win, discuss the season and how the team came together, and their matchup against the Astros with Phillies play-by-play TV broadcaster TOM MCCARTHY, Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES, and The Athletic’s MATT GELB and WHYY news host AVI WOLFMAN-ARENT, who is an all-around Philadelphia sports fan.

