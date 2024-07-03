Philadelphia radio host Howard Eskin suspended from Phillies home games over ‘unwelcome kiss’

Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin has been suspended from Phillies home games for the rest of the season after investigations by his employer showed he kissed a worker for Citizens Bank Park’s food service provider without consent.

Audacy, the parent company for Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94WIP, said in a statement it learned of the “unwelcome kiss” of the Aramark employee by Eskin and “immediately investigated,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Aramark is a food service provider for Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Phillies.

The Phillies and Aramark issued their own statements on the matter.

“We cooperated with our partners at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations,” the club said in a statement, adding that it takes the allegations seriously. “We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park.”