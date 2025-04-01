From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The union representing food service workers at universities, hotels, cafeterias and stadiums throughout the Philly area announced Monday it reached a tentative agreement with Aramark that wins health insurance for hundreds of workers.

The “historic contract” for Unite Here Local 274 sets the new wage minimum at $20 an hour with plans to get all workers to $24 by 2029. The increase gives the lowest-paid workers an immediate raise of $6 an hour.

It also ensures employees who work 180 days or 1,050 hours between all three stadiums at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will be eligible for health insurance.

According to the union, other contract highlights include:

Total raises of $6.50 for non-tipped workers, with a new minimum of $24 per hour by 2029 for the lowest-paid non-tipped workers

Immediate guarantee of at least $20 per hour for tipped concessions workers, with additional raises throughout the contract

Eleven paid holidays

Full retroactivity on wage increases back to 2023 and 2024 contract expirations

The contract will be in effect through the 2026 World Cup, which will take place at Lincoln Financial Field with events expected throughout the sports complex.

Concession workers went on strike last fall to demand a new deal and encouraged fans not to purchase food or other items as they attended games. The strike ended after four days as the Phillies playoff run started, but the union’s call for fans to boycott stadium concessions continued.