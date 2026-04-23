Flyers move to brink of sweep of Penguins with Game 3 win as Vladar shakes off injury in net

Dan Vladar skated away behind the net, hunched over as he gripped his right arm in pain after the Penguins crashed into him in the crease.

For a few frightful moments, nothing else mattered for the Flyers.

Not the 2-0 first-round series lead. Not the 3-1 Game 3 lead in the third period in front of 19,937 full-throated and orange-coated Flyers fans.

Because without Vladar, voted the Bobby Clarke team MVP and journeyman turned Olympian, the Flyers would be in a world of hurt.

They still could be in trouble yet this NHL playoffs.

Buoyed by cheers of “Vladdy! Vladdy!” he shook off his injury Wednesday night much in the same way Vladar has turned away the Penguins with relative ease through the first three game of this Eastern Conference series.

Vladar can get a few extra days off to rest whatever ails him if the Flyers build off their 5-2 win in Game 3 and complete the sweep Saturday in Philadelphia. He did not talk to the media after the game because he was receiving treatment.

“He’s been our best player all year,” defenseman Nick Seeler said. “And he was great tonight.”

Vladar followed his first shutout of the season (with 27 saves) in Game 2 with another stellar outing and 28 saves in Game 3.

Yet, the potential of injury looms ahead of a possible sweep.

Vladar didn’t use his right arm in the celebration line — and the Flyers had plenty of celebrate in their first home playoff win since 2016 — leaving his Game 4 status in doubt.

“He’s banged up,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow. I don’t know at this moment how bad it is.”

That could be a glimmer of good news for the Penguins. A two-time NHL MVP and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Sidney Crosby has yet to score a goal in the series.