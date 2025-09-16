Phillies clinch 2nd straight NL East title with 6-5 win over Dodgers in 10 innings

A barechested Bryce Harper poured a bottle of Champagne over his head, soaking in the Philadelphia Phillies’ second consecutive NL East title.

Kyle Schwarber celebrated by chugging beer out of a hose as his teammates fed the contraption in the middle of a darkened visitors’ clubhouse after the Phillies rallied for a wild 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

“You’ve got to enjoy this,” Schwarber said later, puffing on a fat cigar. “This doesn’t happen all the time.”

The Phillies hope it keeps happening all the way through October as they chase the franchise’s third World Series crown and first since 2008.

“We’re playing really good baseball right now and just got to keep going and keep understanding we’ve got a bigger picture,” Harper said. “We’ve got things on our mind that we want to win.”

Philadelphia was already assured its fourth straight National League playoff berth on Sunday, when the San Francisco Giants lost to the Dodgers.

And with the second-place New York Mets idle Monday, the Phillies needed a win to become the first division champion in the majors this season. They blew three one-run leads before finally getting past the NL West-leading Dodgers for their ninth victory in 11 games, opening a 12 1/2-game lead over the Mets in the NL East with 11 to play.

Philadelphia had just one hit — Schwarber’s 53rd homer — until the seventh inning. But then Weston Wilson and Harper homered as Philly rallied against the defending World Series champions.

“They’re just tough and they’re resilient,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said about his team. “They just keep fighting and I’m proud of them. This is a really special group.”

After the Dodgers’ Max Muncy grounded out to end it, the Phillies gathered near the mound to celebrate. They posed for a photo on the field as red-clad fans cheered behind their dugout at Dodger Stadium.

Then the party was on.