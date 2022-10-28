The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes from their Championship Series rosters for their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night.

Houston added left-hander reliever Will Smith, who was left the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. The 33-year-old Smith was acquired in a trade from the Braves this summer, was in seven playoff series and helped Atlanta to a World Series win over the Astros last season.

Houston took right-hander Seth Martinez, who did not pitch in the ALCS, off the roster to make room for Smith.