The Phillies can no longer clinch a championship in Game 5 after Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history. The Astros’ 5-0 win in Game 4 tied the series 2-2 and will send it back to Houston.

Eagles fans, like Ridpath, have a stout reputation of flocking in strong numbers to road games to try and replicate the feel of Lincoln Financial Field.

Vince Rizzuto founded Philly Sports Trips in 2017 and offers premium travel and tailgating experiences for Philly fans. The travel packages are quick sellouts and a group of 50 fans are scheduled to head to Houston. Rizzuto also sold 200 tailgate packages for Thursday’s football game.

“People are so up in the air because some people are staying and want to go on the Houston trip because there’s a chance that there’s a Game 6 or 7,” Rizzuto said. “Other people are canceling because they want to be here tonight and tomorrow night.”

And if that’s not enough, Rizzuto flies Friday to Los Angeles to meet 460 fans who bought a package to watch the Philadelphia Union play Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup Final. Yeah, the same date as a potential Game 6.

“We’re in this really crazy, sports heaven, as I call it every day,” Rizzuto said.

This is the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas, and first since 2011.

This isn’t 1986 — or even 2011 — when trying to decide which game to watch was a Sophie’s choice struggle for fans long before the takeover of social media, streaming services and an explosion of second screens that made viewing multiple events a snap.

Game 5 game airs nationally on Fox, and sports fans know where to find that station on their dial as 11,475,000 viewers tuned in for Game 1. The NFL game streams on Amazon’s Prime Video, but all Thursday games also air on broadcast television in their local markets. That means Eagles fans can flip to WPHL 17 and Texans fans can tune to MY20 KTXH-TV during World Series commercial breaks.

“It’s great for any city when you have a World Series and you’ve got an undefeated football team,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “I’m sure it’s not going to probably affect the crowd on either. They’ll probably have sellout crowds at both.”

For most viewers, the Prime Video app on televisions, phones and tablets or Amazon.com on computers will be their way to catch Jalen Hurts and Dameon Pierce. Bars, restaurants and hotels can access games through a deal with DirecTV. And any decent sports bar has more TVs than a Best Buy showroom. Working the mute button might be the tough task of the night.

But it wasn’t as easy back in the day to catch every Joe Morris touchdown for the New York Giants or Darryl Strawberry home run the New York Mets when they competed at the same time. The Mets won the World Series in 1986 the same Oct. 27, 1986 night the Giants played across the river against Washington on Monday Night Football in a decade when both events were still peak TV viewing experiences.

Al Michaels called the action on MNF on ABC and noted how the football game was “in a bit of a delay, here” as the “Mets Win!” message flashed on the Giants Stadium scoreboard. Mets fans at Shea Stadium and those watching the game on NBC went bonkers over the World Series championship. Over at the Giants game, fans caught on as, well, scoreboard watching wasn’t yet outdated sports slang.

“Simms wants quiet. Good luck, Phil,” Michaels said, as Giants — well, New York sports fans — roared at the Mets score.

Frank Gifford then welcomed “all you World Series viewers who are now joining us. And we have a good football game.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and several Eagles stars have been fixtures at Citizens Bank Park over the Phillies’ postseason run and — who knows? — maybe the Game 5 score will be relayed to him over his headset. They might have to miss the World Series game, but many Eagles say they’ll pack Broad Street if there is a championship parade.

“Yeah, I’m going,” Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “You can count me in.”