Economically speaking, when something is rare, it typically has more value. The soaring prices of tickets to see the Phillies in the World Series bears that truism out.

Getting to the World Series is a rare thing. This year will mark the Phillies’ eighth trip to the Fall Classic since the team was founded in 1883. Even just to be in the playoffs is an infrequent occurrence. Philly has only made it to the postseason 15 times in its nearly 140-year history.

The cost of tickets to see such an infrequent event are approaching historic levels, with some reports putting the average cost of a ticket to one of the three games in Philadelphia at more than $3,200, the second-highest total in the history of baseball.

“Philadelphia has a very strong fan base. It’s been over a decade since they were in the playoffs, over a decade since they’ve been in the World Series,” said Matt Robinson, a sports management professor at the University of Delaware. “This is an event. And people are willing to pay for it.”