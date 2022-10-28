As Phillies fans prepare for their team’s World Series run, the city is looking forward to the economic boost the championship contest will bring.

Hotels and restaurants are expecting to fill up with fans next week, and people will be drinking in bars and buying merchandise.

“From a hospitality community standpoint, we have thousands of visitors coming into town,” said Larry Needle, executive director of the Sports Division at the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Unquestionably, it’ll be just a fantastic week for the city.”

It is difficult to measure exactly how much of an overall boost businesses will see. While tourism is measured largely through hotel occupancy, a City Hall spokesperson said there is no reliable metric to track the economic impact made by local residents during a championship.