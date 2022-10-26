Phillies fans break 24-hour merchandise record after clinching World Series berth
The Philadelphia Phillies broke a merchandise sales record after clinching World Series berth on Sunday.
According to MLB and Fanatics, the Phillies set a 24-hour record for League Championship Series winner merchandise sales (ALCS or NLCS) following their victory on Sunday.
The previous 24-hour record was set by the Cubs in 2016 after they defeated the Dodgers in the NLCS.
Fans have been flocking to the New Era Phillies Team Store to get their hands on some new gear.
“I’ve just been running around looking for the Phillies hat, the locker room black hats,” said Tom Leonard, who had driven to several stores in search of the gear.
Store officials said they expect to get new shipments throughout the week to keep up with the huge demand.
Phillies fans will have to wait until Halloween night to wear their new gear at Citizens Bank Park. Because that’s when the World Series comes to Philly for Games 3, 4 and 5.
