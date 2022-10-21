Padres turn to October ace Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3

There was at least one fuddy-duddy in San Diego who did not see the humor in a mural painted this week of the famous San Diego Chicken using his super-sized yellow foot to stomp on the side of the head of the Phillie Phanatic.

Did someone cry fowl because of the mascot-on-mascot crime?

Or was it just superstition that made the makeover necessary because of a belief it’s best not to put the cart before the chicken?

Whatever the reason, the mural outside Tivoli Bar and Grill was quickly gone — yes, a true cover up because no one has fessed up to applying the fresh coat of paint — but the original art is a bit of a metaphor for what’s happening in the National League Championship Series.

The Padres are suddenly putting the hurt on the Phillies.

Yes, the NLCS is only tied 1-1 as it shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday, but the Padres not only roughed up October ace Aaron Nola in an 8-5 victory, they have the decisive edge on the mound in Philly.

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove survived a TSA-worthy pat-down and tossed one-hit ball over seven shutout innings in an NL Wild Card Series win over the Mets and followed up with six solid innings to help beat the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Phillies counter with lefty Ranger Suárez, who walked five in 3 1/3 innings in his Game 2 NLDS start at Atlanta.

Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 postseason) is ready for the moment.

His story at times almost seems like a work of fiction for those who followed the 29-year-old big right-handers career. The El Cajon, California native grew up rooting for the Padres and former ace Jake Peavy. Musgrove threw the Padres’ first no-hitter — in the team’s 8,206th regular-season game — in just his second start with the team last year. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract that starts next season. Oh, then comes the part where the hometown-ish boy helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot.