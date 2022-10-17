The Phillies are heading to the National League Championship Series. Here’s how to watch
The bells are still ringing across the Delaware Valley.
The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series after beating the reigning champions, the Atlanta Braves, 3-1 in the division series. If the Phils wish to continue their Cinderella-like postseason run, they must win four of their next seven games.
Who are the Phillies playing?
The Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. The Padres shocked many by upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers, the consensus favorite to represent the National League in the World Series, 3-1.
The Padres are a formidable club, led by star third-baseman Manny Machado and up-and-coming right-fielder Juan Soto, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals before the trade deadline.
The Phillies-Padres matchup marks the first time in Major League Baseball history that both teams in any championship series have won fewer than 90 regular season games.
When are the Phillies playing?
The NLCS will kick off Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The Phillies will travel to San Diego for Games 1 and 2, before returning to Citizens Bank Park for a weekend homestand. The teams will travel back to San Diego if Games 6 and 7 are necessary.
Here is the best-of-seven series schedule:
- Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8:03 p.m. (EST)
- Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:35 p.m. (EST)
- Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. (EST)
- Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. (EST)
- Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. (EST)*
- Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. (EST)*
- Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:03 p.m. (EST)*
How can I watch?
The NLCS will air on FOX and FOX Sports 1.
FOX Sports 1 will air Games 1, 3, 5, and 6.
FOX will present Games 2, 4, and 7.
A limited number of tickets are available online for Games 3 and 4 at Citizens Bank Park.
