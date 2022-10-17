The bells are still ringing across the Delaware Valley.

The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series after beating the reigning champions, the Atlanta Braves, 3-1 in the division series. If the Phils wish to continue their Cinderella-like postseason run, they must win four of their next seven games.

Who are the Phillies playing?

The Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. The Padres shocked many by upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers, the consensus favorite to represent the National League in the World Series, 3-1.

The Padres are a formidable club, led by star third-baseman Manny Machado and up-and-coming right-fielder Juan Soto, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals before the trade deadline.