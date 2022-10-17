The early success of the Eagles and Flyers seasons, coupled with the Phillies and Union’s playoff runs, have lifted the spirits of many across the Philadelphia area.

Studies have shown that the connections sports fans have with their teams can add to their self-esteem and provide a positive outlook for their surroundings. However, this can backfire.

During stretches of bad seasons, a fan’s relationship with their favorite team can impact one’s ability to work and sleep, and in extreme cases could push someone into a depression.

Eagles fan Steve Madley has been a season ticket holder for 15 years. Ahead of Sunday’s Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys, he said he’s seen plenty of ups and downs over the years but part of the fun of being Eagles fan is rolling with the punches.