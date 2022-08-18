The Philadelphia 76ers are getting ready to hit the hardwood in a couple of months following last season’s finish in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Sixers revealed its regular season schedule Wednesday. The team will kick things off as part of the NBA’s Opening Night, with a nationally televised away game on Oct. 18 against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on TNT.

The Wells Fargo Center will welcome the Sixers back just two days later on Oct. 20 when the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town. That game will also be shown on TNT at 7:30 p.m.

On November 8th, Election Day, the NBA will not be hosting games to encourage fans to vote in the midterms. The league says over the next few months, teams will provide information on their state’s voting process and voter registration deadlines in order to help fans make a plan to vote. On Nov. 7 Philly will play the Phoenix Suns at home at 8 p.m.

On Nov. 22, the Brooklyn Nets will head to Philly to play a nationally televised game featuring former MVP James Harden and former All-Star Ben Simmons. The two players were the centerpieces in the big trade made last season. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on TNT. The 76ers will close the season with an away game against the Nets on Apr. 9, 2023.

The Sixers are also scheduled to play on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at noon and will be televised on ESPN.