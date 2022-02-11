It’s a trade long awaited by Sixers fans like Latonya Meyers who was tired of Ben Simmons refusing to play here since last year’s playoffs.

“We don’t want nobody that’s going to pull us down. It’s a team effort,” she said. “So if a person doesn’t want to work with us, we’re going to work around it, but we’re still going to get the job done, cause that’s what we do. We’re sixers. We fight different. I’m happy that we can make room for somebody that really wants to make Philadelphia their home.”

While most fans are focused on seeing Harden in Philly, Earl Davis was also excited for Paul Millsap who the Nets added to the deal.

“It’s good that we’re getting a good trade like Paul Millsap, a good contributor throughout his career,” Davis said. He added it’s probably best for Simmons to get a fresh start somewhere else. “I feel like everybody deserves a second chance and I feel like this trade is providing a second chance to produce and come off with a level of experience that he has, it’s good for him as well.”

Like many fans, Davis hopes the deal has this team set up for a strong playoff run.

“The Sixers are a good team, it’s just about balance and bringing the right chemistry and getting the game done, so everything is good with that. [I’m] a Sixers fan all day, every day.”

Harden missed the Nets’ last three games due to hamstring tightness, which some have joked may quickly clear up now that the trade speculation surrounding his future has been lifted.