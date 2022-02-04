Growing up, O’Neill went to high school at Germantown Academy, and played for the Junior Flyers youth team.

His father got him into hockey, inspired by the Broad Street Bullies, who terrorized the NHL en route to winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

“My dad was inspired by the ‘74-’75 Philadelphia Flyers and all the success they had, so that was pretty impactful on them deciding to get his kids involved in hockey,” he said. “I started taking hockey a little bit more seriously when I was 17. And then, you know, didn’t have a whole lot of success in getting colleges to help or make a commitment to me.”

O’Neill’s route to success was long and difficult.

After being scouted while playing for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, he played four years of hockey at Yale University, four years in the American Hockey League (AHL), and then one season for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL in 2015. He spent one year in the AHL before signing with the KHL, where he’s spent the last five seasons.

The 34-year-old forward said he’s fascinated by this year’s team dynamic, and expects the team to perform much better than in 2018, when they failed to medal and finished seventh.

“A lot of our team that are currently playing college, they have their whole pro career ahead of them. And then you have the older European pros like myself that don’t get a whole lot of press playing in Europe, especially in North America,” he said. “They’re really eager and hungry to prove themselves on the Olympic stage.”

Noah Cates agrees, and said he wants to use the Olympics as proof positive that college hockey players, often considered less skilled than their professional counterparts, can skate with the best of them.

“I really do think that college hockey is a very tough league,” he said. “I want to showcase how good college hockey is and prove that college guys are in a good league and that we can play together and play with some of the best in the world.”

COVID looms large in the background

So far, this year’s Olympics has not been spared from COVID infections, despite the IOC’s precautions.

Foreign spectators are barred and tickets are not on sale to the general public; COVID testing is carried out on a daily basis; face masks are required at all times. Anyone who tested positive is put into isolation, and can only return when they provide two negative test results within 24 hours.

Nevertheless, Olympic hockey players from Denmark and the Czech Republic have already tested positive for the virus while in Beijing, even before the Olympic torch is even lit.

O’Neill said he’s used to being regularly COVID tested, as is the protocol in the KHL. But the stakes around the games raise the pressure for him to stay COVID-free, as his last realistic chance for a gold medal approaches.

“It’ll be probably even a lot harder just because the testing will be more frequent and the consequences will be a lot bigger … I think the IOC has done a great job preparing us and making sure leading up to the games you’re as careful as possible,” he said. “I think if you can get to the games and be healthy and have a negative test result, the bubble or the closed loop in Beijing should be pretty solid.”

Cates believes the IOC has the situation under control.

“Once you get in and a credentialed athlete or staff member, you’ll be in a pretty tight bubble or loop,” he said. “But I think it’s very professionally ran and monitored by USA and the Olympics (officials).”

The USA men’s hockey team begins play on Feb. 10, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 20.