Eagles in São Paulo: Commentators educate audience about NFL in soccer-crazy Brazil

Few sports fans in Brazil may know exactly what a Hail Mary pass is. But even those who don’t follow American football will understand when local commentators describe the desperate, end of game move as “throw it high up and pray.”

That is “ JOGA PRO ALTO E REZAAAAAAAA ” in the raucous, flamboyant commentary in Brazilian Portuguese.

Brazilian commentators gearing up for the first NFL game in South America, when the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo on Friday, have a big challenge in a soccer-crazy nation. They need to entertain, avoid English jargon and must lose the tactical minutiae so they don’t lose the interest of potential fans. Millions of them will be listening, but the majority seems to prefer funny metaphors, catchy stories about players and loud celebrations on air.

Very, very loud celebrations indeed.

But those are only possible because of a group of mavericks who continue to educate the public about the sport.

Paulo Mancha D’Amaro was among the first Brazilian on-air experts on football. Since 2006, he has covered the sport for multiple sports channels, including ESPN Brasil. He retired in 2022 to work as a wine consultant in Canada, but his legacy has been reignited by the upcoming game in Sao Paulo.

“Back in the 90s, I couldn’t understand a thing. And then it clicked. Once it clicked, I and many other Brazilians fell in love with the sport. We are not embedded in football culture, it is an acquired taste,” D’Amaro told The Associated Press. “When I became an expert, I understood that no one who worked all week should feel stupid by listening to me.”

D’Amaro and others believe that no more than 10% of Brazil’s estimated 40 million football fans have deep knowledge of the game. Though some critics say modern Brazilian football commentators and pundits are condescending when dealing with a much more informed public, the country’s sports culture revolves around soccer, volleyball, motorsports and mixed martial arts — and so does the experience of most commentators.

Humor is a key part of sports commentary in Brazil, and in some cases, jokes have taken football to a part of the country’s audience it would never reach with regular broadcasts. The NFL’s website took notice in November 2015 when Rômulo Mendonça, one of the funniest and loudest commentators who was formerly at ESPN, celebrated an 87-yard touchdown catch by the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. in a game against the New England Patriots.

“Get me pregnant, Odell! Get me pregnant!,” Mendonça screamed. A 10-second clip of his commentary was shared millions of times on social media.