Just keep swimming: A New Jersey swimmer’s journey to the English Channel

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

This week, professional musician and New Jersey native Andrew Robinson is in England about to embark on the challenge of a lifetime: swimming the English Channel.

The 20.5-mile swim is an iconic one for any open-water swimmer.

“There was just something very alluring about the idea of the English Channel, just because it’s probably the premier swim of the world,” Robinson said.

Swimming the English Channel requires months of preparation. Most participants sign up at least two years in advance. Swimmers have an entire crew providing navigation and food, since the swim can start at various times depending on weather conditions, including in the middle of the night. Water temperatures range from 57 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

Robinson says he’s ready to accomplish the swim he’s wanted to complete for so long.

“There’s a certain part of me that’s like, not to overstate, but it became a bit like my superpower as a kid. Like, this was the thing that I could do. And I just didn’t really want to ever lose that.”

Robinson has been swimming for 30 years. He competed at Fairfield University’s Division 1 program in Connecticut but didn’t keep it up as intensely once he graduated. In his life as a professional musician, he was surrounded by an environment where people treated their bodies in ways he was not used to before.

Robinson wanted a challenge. He kept up swimming occasionally and one day decided to randomly participate in an open-water 1-mile swim. He didn’t even register, he just swam the mile and ended up finishing far below where he thought he would.

“You’ll have something and then one day you’ll reach for it, and it won’t be there, and then you kind of spend the rest of your life trying to find it again. I was reaching for something that I’d always had, and I didn’t have it. And that kind of bothered me. So, in a weird subconscious way set me on a mission to go find it.”