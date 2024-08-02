From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting before dawn, Olympic artistic swimmer Megumi Field’s day is packed with intensity.

Her alarm rings at 4:30 a.m., and soon after she heads to the training facility. After a core warm-up, she spends hours perfecting her routines and choreography in the pool starting at 6 a.m. Her demanding schedule includes both duo drills and team practices. By 5 p.m., she returns home and shifts to her schoolwork.

It’s that determination that has earned the 18-year-old a spot on the USA artistic swimming team, making her one of the youngest members across all USA Olympic teams. Just a week ago, Field traveled from the U.S. to Paris for the Olympics for artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming or synchro, which the U.S. hasn’t competed in since 2008.

Notably, she is one of only two Delawareans representing Team USA, alongside rugby player Malacchi Esdale.

“In February we had a qualification process with the whole world and its top five countries, we actually got gold there,” she said. “It was just so crazy because artistic swimming for Team USA hasn’t qualified since 2008, so to have been part of the team, to have brought the sport back on the stage for Team USA at the Olympics, we were just so shocked at how well we did and super excited to keep going.”

Field began her journey in artistic swimming at the age of 5 inspired by her mother’s love for the sport. Encouraged also by a deep affection for the water, she quickly found her passion in the demanding world of artistic swimming.

“I grew up watching the Winter Olympics, the Summer Olympics, and from the very first moment I watched the Olympics, I just remember being like, ‘I want to be there someday,’” she said. “I fell in love with artistic swimming and synchronized swimming. I was like, ‘This is the pathway that I want for myself … I want to go to the Olympics.’”