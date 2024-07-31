A Philadelphian helped pave the way to breaking’s Olympic debut in Paris

JL: And the time has come for breakdancing in Paris, but it will not be in the 2028 LA Olympics, ironically.

ZS: Correct, yes. Unfortunately, before we were even in Paris 2024, breaking was voted out and not included in the LA 2028 Olympics. It’s very unfortunate, but it does not mean that breaking falls out of the Olympic family. It will still be included in the Youth Olympic Games in 2026 in Dakar, and we also have the opportunity of maybe being able to get it back into Brisbane 2032, which will be decided by 2027.

JL: Does the Olympic sport of breakdancing mainstream breakdancing in a way that it loses the luster, the depth of its racial and cultural roots?

ZS: I think that’s a legitimate argument actually. I do believe that there’s a difference between commercial mainstream competition breaking and then, if you were to go to your local city event that happens, it’s much more communal. It’s much more cultural. There might be a competition there, but the competition is not by any means the highlight of the event.

JL: Breaking has really gone global.

ZS: Breaking is a global community. Our primary competition in the Olympics here is the Japanese. [For the] Paris 2024 Olympics, the French Olympic Committee has onboarded breaking simply because urban street dance is so popular in France that it’s part of their culture. Their government subsidizes programs and events for it over there. Dancers make their living off of government programs and artistry programs.

JL: I guess we don’t have that in the U.S. You said the U.S. will not be hosting breaking in the Olympics in 2028 in LA. That still doesn’t make any sense to me.

ZS: You see in certain pockets of the world, just this huge interest and this infrastructure built in much like you would see in the United States with youth soccer or something. These kinds of platforms exist elsewhere, but within the United States breaking remains “in the YMCA basement,” simply because it hasn’t been proven as a successful commercial vehicle worth investment. But we are seeing that being built up now with the Olympic opportunity itself. More brands are coming in here, and we’re hoping for a big success post-Paris versus what it has been previously.