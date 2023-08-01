Hip Hop & The Summer Dance Off
Ty faces his fear of dancing after a confidence-boosting hip hop lesson.
It’s Freddie’s favorite day of the year – the annual summer dance off, complete with her very favorite custom catered, taco-flavored, house favored gourmet artisan hot dogs! But Ty isn’t feeling quite as excited. He’s just not confident in his dancing ability! Freddie makes it her art mission to change his attitude and takes them both to the MoveMakers studio. Dance instructor Vince introduces them to his students and a few moves.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.