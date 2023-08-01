Hip Hop & The Summer Dance Off

It’s Freddie’s favorite day of the year – the annual summer dance off, complete with her very favorite custom catered, taco-flavored, house favored gourmet artisan hot dogs! But Ty isn’t feeling quite as excited. He’s just not confident in his dancing ability! Freddie makes it her art mission to change his attitude and takes them both to the MoveMakers studio. Dance instructor Vince introduces them to his students and a few moves.