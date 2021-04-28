Dozens of people are lifting weights or running, walking, and climbing on machines in the cavernous exercise room at the Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA in Delaware.

One is Jacob Zonick. He starts with an elliptical workout, then begins doing seated rows to strengthen his upper back. Jen Easterday guides him while a WHYY reporter observes.

“Back straight. Be nice and flat,’’ she says in a soothing, encouraging tone.”I’m going to keep my hands on your back. We’ve got this at 55 pounds, Jacob is very strong. Right, Jacob?”

Jacob keeps pulling the weight but otherwise doesn’t respond.

He can’t. Zonick has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal.

Easterday is not your typical physical trainer. She’s a registered nurse and director of the six-year-old nonprofit EPIC program. That stands for Endless Possibilities in the Community.

EPIC provides exercise programs in a community setting — the YMCA between Newark and Middletown — for about two dozen adults with cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and other disabilities.

People with these disabilities often spend their time in day programs in congregate settings with others who have physical and intellectual impairments. They do group or individual activities such as board games, puzzles and drawing — out of their house for the day, but isolated from the general public.

EPIC, however, breaks down walls that surround people with physical and intellectual challenges by having them share space with other YMCA members as they are guided through yoga, weight training, swimming, and other sports and fitness regimens.

“Our function is to create an environment, an inclusive environment for adults with disabilities through wellness, fitness,’’ Easterday told WHYY. “As children aged out of the school system, they would be at home and developing unhealthy habits and gaining a lot of weight and not really having a place to go.”

She says EPIC aims to provide its two dozen participants with a recreational, social and emotional outlet in a way that enhances other support systems they have.

“We have individuals that come here to work out and be healthy and then they take the paratransit bus and they go to work,’’ she said.

“And the goal is that eventually many of them will establish their own healthy behaviors as well as relationships, and be able to go out into the world and function as healthy adults.”

Kyle Hodges, policy director for Delaware’s Council for Persons with Disabilities, told WHYY that EPIC “has proven to provide a much healthier environment — socially, mentally and physically — than the congregate facilities.”

He said that’s because it “provides persons with disabilities the opportunity to participate in integrated, community-based activities with their peers with disabilities and also people without disabilities, which is really what true inclusion in the community is all about.”

“EPIC provides people with disabilities choices just like everyone wants, and what most of us have, in the community. It is one of very few community-based programs that provide social, exercise and mind-stimulating activities based specifically on what each participant individually wants and needs.”