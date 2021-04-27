Pa. coronavirus update: Fishtown pharmacy offering 1,000 Pfizer shots set to expire today
Centennial Pharmacy in Fishtown is holding a vaccination clinic for walk-ins between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today.
The pharmacy is offering 1,000 Pfizer shots that are due to expire by the day’s end. Anyone interested should bring their photo ID and any sort of prescription insurance. The clinic is free and open to anyone age 16 or up.
For answers to other questions, call Centennial at 267-324-5347.
