McKennie goal gets U.S. going in frigid 3-0 win vs. Honduras

Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points, followed by the U.S. (21), Mexico (18), Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16), with Canada at El Salvador later Wednesday and Mexico hosting Panama. The top three nations qualify for this year’s tournament in Qatar and fourth place advances to a playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

If Panama failed to win at Mexico later, the U.S. would be in position to clinch with a win over Panama at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 as long as Costa Rica doesn’t win its final three games. The Americans also have road games at Mexico on March 24 at Costa Rica on March 30, two places where the U.S. has never won a qualifier.

After scoring no goals off set pieces in the first 10 qualifiers, the U.S. scored three.

The second goal developed from a free kick by Kellyn Acosta, who started in the defensive midfield for the first time since the October loss at Panama, whizzed past the head of a leaping Jordan Morris, Zimmerman pivoted around defender Denil Maldonado in the 37th minute.

The ball glanced off Zimmerman’s left leg, and he kicked it in with his right from 5 yards for his third international goal. Zimmerman wore the captain’s armband for the night.

Pulisic scored about three minutes after entering. Acosta’s corner kick was headed by Ricardo Pepi to Zimmerman, and the ball bounced off a leg to the right foot of Pulisic. He scored from near the penalty spot with his second touch of the game — his 18th international goal.

“It’s my to come in and make a difference, and I’m glad I did,” Pulisic said

The Americans played without Tyler Adams and Chris Richards, both of whom were injured against Canada. The U.S. team is also still missing midfielder Gio Reyna, sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained in the opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Notes: Costa Rica won 1-0 at Jamaica as Joel Campbell scored his 22nd international goal in the 62nd minute. The Reggae Boyz were eliminated.