Philadelphia’s Icarus Cup saw thousands connect through the culture of soccer, fashion and vibes throughout the weekend.

More than 1,000 players across 80 teams donned special kits designed for the tournament featuring local brands as sponsors, including Wooder Ice, Lapstone and Hammer and Carbon Copy brewery.