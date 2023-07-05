This year, 80 teams will compete in the tournament. Alongside the soccer, spectators can expect an array of food trucks, live music, and a beverage garden featuring local brands like Two Robbers and Kenwood Beers.

Tournament director Charlie Shea said the number of teams competing has nearly doubled since the tournament started.

“We’re just doing things better this year, like we’ve never had food trucks, but this year, we’ve got cool Philly food,” Shea said. “We’re just like making things a lot better, and the word is out, and our retention rate for teams is super high. Like almost all the teams come back.”

Robby Smukler started Icarus in his bedroom in 2017, which has since expanded operations to a warehouse in Kensington in Philly, and an office in London. The team designs up to 250 new kit concepts a week.

Smuckler has been designing soccer kits since he was a child, sketching kits for imaginary clubs from cities and countries he had researched the history of. He said he was inspired to turn it into a business when he started playing in CASA and saw the lack of exciting uniforms every team was wearing.

“My thinking was, ‘All right, let’s give a way for these teams to express their identity,’” Smuckler said.

Smukler says his brand might never get as big as the giants in the world of soccer kits, such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma — but that’s kind of the point. Icarus’ direct connection with its consumers will continue to set it apart from the rest.

“I think the reason we’re successful as a business is because we’re right under them,” Smukler said. “We’re essentially giving you the whole design agency experience and, you know, take into account what matters to your club, what your culture is instead of just buying something off the rack.”