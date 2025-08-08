From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In its 20th year, the Danny Rumph Classic continues to celebrate the legacy of a fallen Philadelphia basketball player and raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest among athletes.

How the tournament could ‘save the next bright star’

The basketball tournament began in 2005 as a tribute to its namesake, who passed away due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while playing a pickup game at the Rumph-Mallery Recreation Center, which was named after him following his death.

Proceeds from the tournament help provide heart screenings for children and young athletes and increase defibrillator access at rec centers across Philadelphia. Rumph’s mother, Viola Davis, who many close to her call Miss Candy, said that for the tournament to come about from his tragic death is “the best thing that could ever happen.”

“It represents my son, what he loves, and it also helps us to save the next bright star,” Davis said.

Mike Morak has been involved with the tournament’s organization since its inception. He grew up playing with Rumph at the rec center and said the main thing he wants kids to take away from the experience is being trained on Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, usage, and CPR.

“Danny Rumph was built like a racehorse, and to be able to know that he was able to pass away on a basketball court doing what he loved as a Division I athlete, it’s really important for us to make sure that kids and parents know it can happen to anybody,” Morak said. “Your health is the most important thing, and the basketball is fun, but it’s not the most serious thing.”