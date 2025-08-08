In its 20th year, the Danny Rumph Classic honors a fallen basketball player with the chance to save lives
The Philadelphia-based tournament honors its namesake and sometimes attracts All-Star talent from the NBA.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
In its 20th year, the Danny Rumph Classic continues to celebrate the legacy of a fallen Philadelphia basketball player and raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest among athletes.
How the tournament could ‘save the next bright star’
The basketball tournament began in 2005 as a tribute to its namesake, who passed away due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while playing a pickup game at the Rumph-Mallery Recreation Center, which was named after him following his death.
Proceeds from the tournament help provide heart screenings for children and young athletes and increase defibrillator access at rec centers across Philadelphia. Rumph’s mother, Viola Davis, who many close to her call Miss Candy, said that for the tournament to come about from his tragic death is “the best thing that could ever happen.”
“It represents my son, what he loves, and it also helps us to save the next bright star,” Davis said.
Mike Morak has been involved with the tournament’s organization since its inception. He grew up playing with Rumph at the rec center and said the main thing he wants kids to take away from the experience is being trained on Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, usage, and CPR.
“Danny Rumph was built like a racehorse, and to be able to know that he was able to pass away on a basketball court doing what he loved as a Division I athlete, it’s really important for us to make sure that kids and parents know it can happen to anybody,” Morak said. “Your health is the most important thing, and the basketball is fun, but it’s not the most serious thing.”
From NBA pros to kids, the ‘Philadelphia basketball barbecue’ is for all to watch
Drexel University’s Daskalakis Athletic Center will serve as the platform for men, women and children to showcase their play styles and expand the potential for where their game can take them. Morak said the tournament serves as the “prime example of Philadelphia basketball.”
“We call this the Philadelphia basketball barbecue,” Morak said. “Everybody in here that comes out to watch, comes out to volunteer, is involved in the basketball community in some way, shape, or form.”
Middle and high school players will get the chance to play in front of as many as 2,500 people, but it can also provide fans with an intimate setting to witness NBA talent. The tournament has been frequented by many NBA players over the years, including All-Stars Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson and former NBA MVP James Harden.
“It’s one of those things that you get a chance to really see the other side of basketball,” Morak said. “A lot of guys that play in the NBA, a little less structure, but it’s a lot of fun, and then the crowd gets into it. Then there’s a little bit of neighborhood battles going on, as well.”
On top of giving fans a front row seat to potentially see one of their favorite players, the tournament could also end up saving someone’s life.
“We have screened I don’t know how many kids in the last 18 years,” Davis said. “Every time we find a problem, so every time a parent gets saved from not having to go through what I had. That’s the most important thing to me about all this, and the basketball tournament gave us the ability to start doing that.”
The games will wrap up on Monday, Aug. 11, with the tournament championship starting at 7:30 p.m. Middle school and high school hoops showcases will precede the main event. Tickets go for $20 at the door. Fans are recommended to get to games early to beat the long lines.
Schedule
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.