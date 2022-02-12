76ers wait on Harden’s debut following big trade for Simmons

Harden could have left this summer as a free agent and the Nets decided it wasn’t worth the risk to wait, ending their Big Three experiment of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving after the trio played only 16 games together.

Simmons had few fans left in Philly after he decided to sit out the season. Philadelphia’s local ABC news opened Thursday night’s broadcast with the top story, “The man who refused to make a layup, and then refused to play a season, is now a Brooklyn Net.”

The Simmons saga is behind the Sixers, who can move on from the daily soap opera that hung over the franchise.

“We kind of realized at the beginning of the year what the deal was,” Maxey said.

The Nets also acquired guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and 2022 and 2027 draft picks. The Sixers also will get Paul Millsap.

Maxey, the second-year player who took over for Simmons at point guard, was close with Simmons but had yet to speak to his former teammate. He’s ready to get going with Harden.

“It’s kind of crazy, just because he’s one of the guys you play as in 2K when you’re a younger kid,” the 21-year-old Maxey said. “One of my best friends that I had throughout high school, he’s like the biggest James Harden fan when we were growing up. So I texted him last night, we talked about it a little bit, and he’s like, it’s crazy.”

Embiid leads the league in scoring at 29.4 points and has scored at least 25 points in 30 straight games. The pressure was on in Philly not to waste a season of his prime.

Team President Daryl Morey made the deal with a championship this season in mind, and now it’s up to Rivers to make it work after he failed to get the top-seeded Sixers out of the second round last year.