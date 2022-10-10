Toronto nearly scored its first before halftime when Jesús Jiménez’s pass found an open Mark-Anthony Kaye, but Olivier Mbaizo was on hand to block the otherwise open goal.

After the break, the Union were given a penalty for a handball in the box, which Gazdag calmly put away for his second of the day.

Three minutes later, Gadzag completed his hat trick with a right-footed shot, bringing the score to 4-0.

It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Phillies made the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and swept the St. Louis Cardinals to advance from the National League wild-card series, including a thrilling ninth-inning comeback in the first game. The Eagles are the only NFL team to go 4-0 this year. The city’s best team at the moment, though, may be out in Chester kicking a soccer ball.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake was the proverbial brick wall in what has been the stingiest back line in the league, conceding a league record 26 goals. The Jamaica national team keeper — and 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award winner — finished the season with the most clean sheets in the league and is the clear frontrunner for his third MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. Union head coach Jim Curtin is also leading the charge to consider Blake for the the overall Landon Donovan MVP Award, which would make him the only other goalie besides Tim Meola in 2000 to earn the honor.

In attack, no other team outscored Philadelphia this season. Gazdag and forwards Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre combined for 49 goals and 25 assists, contributing to the team’s record-breaking 72 goals and league-leading 72 assists.

“Whereas last season there was never a guarantee that we would score goals and win, this season, I go in and I know the top three are pretty much always going to be successful and we have a solid chance of winning,” said Jennifer Schloo, 33, of Telford, who was attending the game. “ I feel like there’s just more cohesion among the players.”

A club and MLS record 7-0 win over D.C. United on July 8 kicked off a streak of dominance from late summer into fall. Philadelphia only lost three matches out of 15 and outscored their opponents by a combined 46 goals to 12 going into Decision Day.