Philadelphia Union ties MLS record for victory margin with 7-0 rout of D.C.

The Philadelphia Union tied the Major League Soccer record for victory margin with a 7-0 rout of D.C. United on Friday night behind Julián Carranzas’s first MLS hat trick.

Mikael Uhrem, a 27-year-old forward in his first MLS season, and Alejandro Bedoya had two goals apiece in the first MLS multigoal game for each.

Philadelphia set a team record for goals and was one shy of the league record.