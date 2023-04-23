Uhre’s hat trick leads Union to 4-2 victory over Toronto

Mikael Uhre scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Lukas MacNaughton’s own-goal gave Philadelphia (3-4-2) a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match.

Uhre followed with a goal four minutes later to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. The Union made it 3-0 at halftime when Uhre again found the net — in the 43rd minute. Alejandro Bedoya and Julian Carranza had assists on Uhre’s first goal and Dániel Gazdag and Bedoya notched assists on Uhre’s second tally.