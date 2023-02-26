Gazdag, Carranza each score 2 goals as Union beats Crew 4-1

Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza each scored two goals Saturday night and the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 4-1, extending the franchise’s longest home MLS win streak to 12 games.

Carranza ran onto a cross played by Alejandro Bedoya and tapped it into the net from point-blank range to give the Union a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

Philadelphia (1-0-0) is unbeaten, with two ties, in its last six games against the Crew, who have just one goal in that span, an own goal that gave Columbus a 1-0 lead.