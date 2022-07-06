Video: Meet the high school track team that’s become a point of pride for Willingboro

The young men who make up the Willingboro high school track team and their coach have somewhat become local celebrities.

Their big win on Jan. 13 marked their fifth consecutive state relay championship, making it their 19th state title. With that win, Willingboro holds the record for the most track state titles by a public school in the history of New Jersey track and field.

On May 22, the township threw a parade for the team. If that wasn’t enough, the team’s coach, Martin Booker, was recently named NJ.com’s Coach of the Year for boys track and field.