Video: Meet the high school track team that’s become a point of pride for Willingboro

The young men who make up the Willingboro high school track team and their coach have somewhat become local celebrities.

Their big win on Jan. 13 marked their fifth consecutive state relay championship, making it their 19th state title. With that win, Willingboro holds the record for the most track state titles by a public school in the history of New Jersey track and field.

Track and field athletes run on a track.
A Willingboro track and field athlete competes in a race. (Courtesy of Dr. Amy Dean)

On May 22, the township threw a parade for the team. If that wasn’t enough, the team’s coach, Martin Booker, was recently named NJ.com’s Coach of the Year for boys track and field.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

WHYY caught up with these hometown heroes to learn how they prepared for the race, how they’re handling their notoriety, and what’s next.

The interview was conducted by WHYY’s community curator for Willingboro, Dr. Amy Dean, and Terry McCollum, founder of BoroTV, a grassroots online news and information channel.

WHYY’s community engagement in South Jersey is made possible by a generous grant from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation. 

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate